Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 390. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Boohoo Group traded as high as GBX 344.50 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 332.20 ($4.37), with a volume of 588186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.60 ($4.41).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC reduced their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.31 ($4.50).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.99.

About Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.