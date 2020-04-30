BP plc (NYSE:BP) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

BP plc (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

BP has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 423.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 320.5%.

NYSE BP traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,688,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202,638. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 235.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

