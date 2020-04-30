Brickblock Price Reaches $0.0084 (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $630,473.87 and approximately $19.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

