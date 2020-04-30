Brokers Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FMAO traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.63 per share, with a total value of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

