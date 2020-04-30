Brokers Issue Forecasts for PRA Health Sciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $116.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.