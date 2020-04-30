Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veoneer Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Veoneer in a report released on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veoneer from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Veoneer stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

