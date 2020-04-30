Brokers Offer Predictions for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PEP traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,547. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

