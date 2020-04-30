Brokers Set Expectations for Investar Holding Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $901,719. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,588 shares of company stock worth $314,634. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.