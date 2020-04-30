Brookfield Asset Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,550 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 906% compared to the average daily volume of 154 call options.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $33.79. 1,888,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.