Cadence Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Cadence Bancorp has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Cadence Bancorp to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 46,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $835.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.29. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,447 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

