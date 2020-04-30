Calfrac Well Services Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note issued on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.73 million.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy cut Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

