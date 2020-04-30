Canaccord Genuity Boosts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$18.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Altagas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB set a C$17.00 price target on Altagas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$17.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.50. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

