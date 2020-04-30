Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of CPLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.47. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

