Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Set at C$6.50 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE CLS opened at C$8.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.07 million and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,400.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

