Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $65.15 and last traded at $67.17, approximately 8,984,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,250,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other Centene news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,063. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

About Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

