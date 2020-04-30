ChainX Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00012951 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $2.12 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.02379243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00196617 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00042394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,844,200 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

