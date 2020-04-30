CIBC Trims Canfor (TSE:CFP) Target Price to C$12.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on Canfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Canfor stock opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. Canfor has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.230293 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

