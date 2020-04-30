Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Announces $0.34 Monthly Dividend

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Ciner Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Ciner Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CINR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Ciner Resources has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $236.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

