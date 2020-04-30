Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $94,147.89 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. Civitas has a market capitalization of $94,147.89 and $3.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Civitas has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00315883 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00414143 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000395 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005827 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,535,233 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.