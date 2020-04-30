COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Announces $0.04 Semi-Annual Dividend

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 57,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

CLPBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

