Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Community Bankers Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 3,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Rex L. Smith III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $33,519 in the last three months.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

