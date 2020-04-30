Comparing Youdao (DAO) and The Competition

Youdao (NYSE: DAO) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Youdao to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Youdao and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 4 0 2.60 Youdao Competitors 363 1097 1233 57 2.36

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.91%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Youdao’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Youdao Competitors 699.62% -25.43% 4.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Youdao and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $1.67 billion -$87.04 million -2.53 Youdao Competitors $604.17 million $55.25 million 28.99

Youdao has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Youdao competitors beat Youdao on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

