ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy producer on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of -161.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,292.3%.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.39. 8,087,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,502. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

