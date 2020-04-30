Core Laboratories to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.1% annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 119.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.4%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.