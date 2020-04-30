Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $3,864.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00049183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.82 or 0.03908470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011196 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011516 BTC.

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

