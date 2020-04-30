Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion.Crane also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-4.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.33.

NYSE CR traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

