Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €32.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.21) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWS. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.25 ($34.01).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during trading on Thursday, reaching €28.90 ($33.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,063 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

