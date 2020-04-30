Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.64 ($43.77).

1COV traded down €1.13 ($1.31) on Thursday, hitting €30.68 ($35.67). 2,368,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

