Credit Suisse Group Reiterates CHF 97 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

