CSFB Lowers Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$14.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its price objective lowered by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Acadian Timber from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ADN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.05. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $229.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The company had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

