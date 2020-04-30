CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.50 ($49.42).

ETR:EVD traded down €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday, hitting €37.94 ($44.12). 283,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.74. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €25.54 ($29.70) and a 52 week high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

