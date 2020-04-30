Cypress Energy Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Cypress Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Cypress Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 142.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Cypress Energy Partners stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 145.26%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cypress Energy Partners from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

