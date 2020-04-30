D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $46.90. 231,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 over the last three months. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

