D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 11.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) shares traded up 11.4% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $46.93, 7,208,345 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,238,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on D. R. Horton from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.59.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $284,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

About D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

