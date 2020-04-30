DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSBW. BidaskClub cut FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

FS Bancorp stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,167. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.35.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.