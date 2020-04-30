DA Davidson Weighs in on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

HBCP stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $241.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.40.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.47). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.36 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

