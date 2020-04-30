Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,181. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.03.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $174,973.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

