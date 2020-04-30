DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Tops $893,884.08

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 56.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 30th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $893,884.08 and $4,038.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000500 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,584,490 coins and its circulating supply is 26,367,660 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

