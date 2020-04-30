Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.28 ($94.52).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €77.00 ($89.53). 401,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a one year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.