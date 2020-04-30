Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.00 ($5.81) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.68 ($6.60).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK stock traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €6.78 ($7.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659,092 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.04.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.