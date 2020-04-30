Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €138.00 ($160.47) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €145.71 ($169.43).

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €141.75 ($164.83). 1,077,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €125.78 and a 200 day moving average of €138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 52-week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a PE ratio of 25.91.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

