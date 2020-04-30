Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) received a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($152.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($166.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.71 ($169.43).

Shares of DB1 stock traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €141.75 ($164.83). 1,077,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.78 and its 200-day moving average is €138.89. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

