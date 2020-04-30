Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.34, but opened at $44.19. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 3,137,521 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.