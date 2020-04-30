DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.29).

DIC Asset stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.08 ($14.05). 324,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $955.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.85. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of €17.40 ($20.23).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

