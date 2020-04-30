DIC Asset’s (DIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.73 ($18.29).

Shares of DIC stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Thursday, reaching €12.08 ($14.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.78) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $955.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.85.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

