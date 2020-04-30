Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of DORM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.78. 9,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $89.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.