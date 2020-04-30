DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.25 ($34.01).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS traded down €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €28.90 ($33.60). 255,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.96. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.