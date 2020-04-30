Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

