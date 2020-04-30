Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Disposal Services Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Disposal Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.63, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,971,000. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,553,000 after buying an additional 301,247 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,570,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,306,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,790.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after buying an additional 2,342,399 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

