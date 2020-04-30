Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Argus cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.39.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. 245,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

